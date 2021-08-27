Several people across the nation are going to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on August 30, 2021. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Now, to celebrate the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, one can send the best traditional Hindi wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes and HD images to loved ones. Take a look at the video here:

