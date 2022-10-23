Kukur Tihar is an annual observance celebrated on day two of Tihar. The festival originated in Nepal and is dedicated to paying reverence to dogs (kukur), who are the messenger of God Yama, the Lord of death. As per the dates on Nepali Calendar, Kukur Tihar 2022 will be observed on Monday, 24 October. During the festival, dogs are adorned with flower garlands, and a tilak is applied on their foreheads. They are even treated with food like milk and eggs. Here's our collection of Happy Kukur Tihar 2022 messages, Happy Tihar 2022 wishes, HD images and SMS.

