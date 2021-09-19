The Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrations have entered the tenth day On September 18. The festival is being celebrated with great zeal and fervour in Mumbai's Lalbuagh. Devotees can get mukh darshan and aarti of Lalbaugcha Raja online on Anant Chatudashi. People can catch the live streaming of the mukh darshan and and aarti of one of the famous Gangaptis of Mumbai on the official YouTube channel of Lalbughcha Raja. Notably, Ganpati Visarjan will take place on the tenth day of the Ganeshotsva.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

