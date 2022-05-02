Eid al-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals in the Islamic Religion, and it marks the end of the holy month of fasting Ramadan. The festival celebrates the devotion of the people during the fasting month. Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 3. Muslim communities worldwide celebrate the festival by offering prayers, hosting dinners for family and friends and exchanging gifts. People also decorate their houses and wear ethnic clothes and jewellery. One of the most important traditions practised by women is the application of henna before the celebrations. Henna or Mehndi is said to represent positivity. Eid is an important festival, and sometimes one doesn't get enough time to apply intricate Mehndi, and you need a quick design, so we at LatestLY have compiled some Easy Last-Minute Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2022, Quick Cotton Swab Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2022 for your last minute henna fix. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mubarak Wishes & Images: Share HD Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status and Eid Wallpapers on This Joyous Occasion.

Simple Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Designs

Quick Eid al-Fitr Mehndi Desgin

Easy Last-Minute Eid Mehndi Design 2022

Last-Minute Eid Mehndi Design 2022

Latest Easy Mehndi Design 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)