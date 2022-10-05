The festival of Maa Durga, Navratri 2022, will end with the holy festival of Dussehra on Wednesday, 5 October. During the festivities, some parts of India perform Ramlila, which literally means "Rama's Play". The performance is the narration of the Ramayana epic with a series of scenes that include jingle, narration, recital and dialogue. The Luv Kush committee on the lawn of Delhi's Red Fort conduct Ramlila annually which is also broadcasted live. Here, you can get the live streaming link of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 for Day 10. Furthermore, we have brought you the live telecast of the performance by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee artist below. It will start from 5 pm onwards on Wednesday, 5 October.

Watch Live Streaming Of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 For Day 10:

