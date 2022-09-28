Navratri 2022 celebrations have been taking place across the country since September 26, Monday. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga who appears in nine different forms on each day of Navratri festival. As devotees observe Day 3 of Sharad Navratri on September 28, Wednesday, they'll worship Maa Chandraghanta for peace and prosperity. Maa Chandraghanta Puja will be performed on the third day of Navratri when the married form of Goddess Parvati will appear to bless her kids with all that they desire. Celebrate the day by sending Devi Chandrghanta images, WhatsApp messages and Shardiya Navratri 2022 quotes to loved ones. Download Maa Chandraghanta Puja images & Navratri 2022 HD wallpapers for free online.

