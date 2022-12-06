People in India observe the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar or Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on December 6 every year to remember his life, teachings and inspiring career. Dr Ambedkar was a social reformer who is credited for drafting the constitution with the drafting committee, which is why he is also known as the father of the Indian Constitution. He gained a lot of respect and followers as he empowered and voiced the concerns of the vulnerable groups who were being discriminated against. After he adopted Buddhism, his death at the age of 65 was likened to that of the Buddha, and his followers believed that he attained Nirvana after death. On this day, observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas, share BR Ambedkar's death anniversary messages and images as quotes, sayings, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Messages and Images

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: So Long as You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: A Bitter Thing Cannot Be Made Sweet. The Taste of Anything Can Be Changed. But Poison Cannot Be Changed Into Nectar. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Humans Are Mortal. So Are Ideas. An Idea Needs Propagation As Much as a Plant Needs Watering. Otherwise, Both Will Wither and Die. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: A Just Society Is That Society in Which Ascending Sense of Reverence and Descending Sense of Contempt Is Dissolved Into the Creation of a Compassionate Society. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Quotes and Messages To Share on Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022

