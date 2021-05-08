The month of May has just begun! The new month is here and as the fifth month of the year begins, it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we start off May 8, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days, and birth and death anniversaries including World Migratory Bird Day, World Fair Trade Day, Time of Remembrance, and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War, Victory in Europe Day, World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, National Coconut Cream Pie Day, National Have a Coke Day and World Donkey Day amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals, and more observed on today's calendar date:

List of May 8, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar

World Migratory Bird Day

World Fair Trade Day

Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War (May 8-9)

Victory in Europe Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

National Coconut Cream Pie Day

National Have a Coke Day

World Donkey Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)