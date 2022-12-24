Christmas Eve is celebrated one day before Christmas Day, and both hold great cultural significance. According to traditions, Jesus Christ was born at midnight, so a midnight mass is held, and families get together to sing Christmas carols. Many other traditions are associated with this day, and people indulge in exchanging gifts, decorating the Christmas tree, and other preparations for the big Christmas Day. It’s a day filled with excitement in the air. People also recite the Christmas story on this day, which is a huge occasion. On this day, share these Merry Christmas Eve 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as greetings, wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages with family and friends. Christmas Eve 2022 Date and Celebrations: From Singing Carols to the Christmas Story; 5 Traditions and Customs That You Should Not Miss on This Special Day.

Merry Christmas Eve 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Merry Christmas Eve 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: As the Magic of Christmas Spreads, May the Spirits of Christmas Bring You Peace and the Warmth of Christmas Grant You Love. Have a Joyful Christmas Eve.

