If you have missed fasting on the 9th and 10th days of Muharram 2022, don't worry about it, there's one more day you can keep Roza that is on the 11th of Muharram 1444 AH. However, fasting on the day of Ashura which was on Tuesday, August 9 has more wattage than any other day of the First Islamic Month according to scholars. If you searching for the timings of Sehri and Iftar on the 11th day of Muharram (August 10), here are the timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Other Cities in India.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on August 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 10 August 2022 05:01 07:10

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on August 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11th Muharram 10 August 2022 04:22 07:07

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on August 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11th Muharram 10 August 2022 04:36 07:07

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on August 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11th Muharram 10 August 2022 04:12 06:49

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on August 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11th Muharram 10 August 2022 04:53 06:48

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on August 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11th Muharram 10 August 2022 04:14 07:25

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on August 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11th Muharram 10 August 2022 03:52 06:13

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)