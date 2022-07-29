Muharram 1444 will commence from tomorrow in the Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia. Muharram is the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar and is one of the four most sacred months of the calendar where fighting is prohibited. The first ten days of the month mark the deadly battle of Karbala, where Hazrat Imam Husain, along with his family and supporters, was brutally massacred and beheaded by Yazid’s army in the Battle of Karbala. Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat Update: First Day of Islamic New Year 1444 in Saudi Arabia and Oman on July 30 As Crescent Not Sighted Today.

