At least one person was killed and 24 others were injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Saturday evening, July 5. The incident took place when the Muharram procession was passing through Kakorha village under the jurisdiction of the Sakatpur police station, and a portion of the 'tazia' came in contact with a high-tension electric wire. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition were stated to be out of danger. A probe has been launched. Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Summons Top Police Officials, Orders Strict Action After Businessman Shot Dead in Patna.

Muharram Tragedy in Bihar

बिहार के दरभंगा जिले में मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हो गया. जिले के तारडीह प्रखंड स्थित ककोढा गांव में मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया. जुलूस के दौरान ले जाया जा रहा झंडा अचानक ऊपर से गुजर रहे 11 हजार वोल्ट के बिजली के तार के संपर्क में आ गया, जिससे करंट… pic.twitter.com/MfMFXT0Yj5 — AajTak (@aajtak) July 6, 2025

