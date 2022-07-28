Muslims around the world are preparing to embrace Muharram 2022, the first month of Islamic New Year. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, UAE and other Middle Eastern countries will look for the moon today. Sighting of the moon will mark the beginning of Muharram 2022 and Ashura on the tenth day of Muharram. Here are few Nohay to commemorate the martyrdom and valour of Hazrat Hussain ibn Ali and his comrades during the Battle of Karbala. Also Read: Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, UAE Today: Know Tentative Dates for Islamic New Year and Ashura.

Farsi/Urdu Noha

Farsi Noha

Urdu Noha

Urdu Noha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)