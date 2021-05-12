Happy National Limerick Day 2021! The day is celebrated on May 12 every year to mark the birthday of Edward Lear, the English writer known for his works of nonsensical prose and poetry. Edward Lear is known for popularising the Limerick in his A Book of Nonsense, published in 1846.

As it is #NationalLimerickDay on 12th May, this week's #FolkloreThursday theme is limericks, #rhymes and riddles! (Image: Edward Lear, via wikimedia commons) pic.twitter.com/wi9kI9oel9 — Folklore Thursday 💙 (@FolkloreThurs) May 10, 2021

National Limerick Day There once was a boy named Jack, Who sat on a very sharp tack. He cried out loud, And gather a crowd. Now Jack can't lie on his back. (C) 1964 — Lewis Colyar (@ColyarLewis) May 12, 2021

Observed annually on May 12th, National Limerick Day celebrates the birthday of English artist, illustrator, author, and poet Edward Lear (May 12, 1812 – Jan. 29, 1888). Lear is known mostly for his literary nonsense. #WeArePostOffice #New #WhatsNew pic.twitter.com/iecEs25gOZ — John Shepherd (@GilberdykePO) May 12, 2021

