People in the United States celebrate National Women Physicians Day on February 3 every year. This event celebrates Elizabeth Blackwell, who was the first female medical doctor in the US. It’s a day when the entire medical association honours and appreciates all the women doctors and the progress they have made in their respective fields. There are still fewer female doctors than male doctors in the country, but in 2017, women made up more than half of those in medical schools for the first time ever, thereby indicating the steady rise of women physicians in the country. As you prepare to celebrate National Women Physicians Day 2023, take a look at how social media users have started celebrating the day by sharing quotes, messages, wishes, images, HD wallpapers and inspirational sayings. Doctors' Day 2022 in US: Date, History And Significance of the Day that is Observed To Honour All The Physicians.

National Women Physicians Day 2023 Wishes and Messages

FEB-3 Celebrate National Women Physicians Day today! Honoring Elizabeth Blackwell, the first female US doctor. Acknowledging the progress and achievements of women in medicine, from Marie Curie to Florence Nightingale to Rosalind Franklin. #NationalWomenPhysiciansDay #physicians pic.twitter.com/r6xPClegtm — johnmanasseh (@johnmanasseh93) February 3, 2023

Happy National Women Physicians Day 2023!

Happy National Women Physicians Day ! On February the 3rd we honor and appreciate all female doctors, and remember the dedication of the outstanding female physicians that paved the way for us. — BDmammodoc (@DrBasakDogan) February 3, 2023

Kudos To All The Women Doctors

3rd February 2023. Today is NATIONAL WOMEN PHYSICIANS DAY. Women physicians have worked hard, faced discouragement and fought to tear down walls that kept them from doing their best work in the medical field. pic.twitter.com/UgIhJNfaX7 — I AM WOMAN Magazine Fiji (@IAMWOMANMagazi1) February 2, 2023

Celebrating Elizabeth Blackwell!

The National Women Physicians Day celebrated on the 3rd of February is a day set aside to honor and appreciate the path paved by female doctors over the last 172 years since 1849. THANK YOU to our women physicians on our staff and those across the nation. pic.twitter.com/QYN8FY6mxl — Genesis Community Health Center (@GenHealthPBC) February 2, 2023

Messages for National Women Physicians Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UP Health System (@up_healthsystem)

