Happy Sharad Navratri 2022! The biggest of four Navratris, Sharad Navratri is here and devotees of Maa Durga are all prepared to celebrate the nine-day festival. Sharad Navratri which falls in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar begins on September 26, Monday. It will end on October 4 followed by Dussehra or Vijayadashami on October 5. Devotees will worship nine forms of Maa Durga during the festive period of Navratri that ends on Dussehra, October 5, Wednesday. Celebrate the joyous festival by sending Sharad Navratri wishes, WhatsApp messages & Happy Navratri quotes to loved ones.

Navratri 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Navratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Navratri! May Durga Maa Continue To Shower You With Blessings in This Year and the Upcoming Years.

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages (File Image)

Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Peace and Serenity of Navaratri Bring Happiness and Prosperity to Your Life. Happy Navratri.

Sharad Navratri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful Nine Nights of Devotion and Happiness. Happy Sharad Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Messages (File Image)

Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Troubles Burst Away Like the Fireworks and Your Happiness Multiply Ten Times

Sharad Navratri 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Image Reads: I Wish You Get Blessed With Happiness and May All Your Dreams Come True on This Delightful Occasion. Happy Sharad Navratri!

