Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is here! The whole country is desperately waiting to witness one of India's greatest festival. Beginning from September 10, Friday, the 11-day long Hindu festival marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat . While 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' is the constant chant during the festival, the devotees also exchange wishes and greet each other on this auspicious occasion. So, here we've got you some new WhatsApp status videos, HD images, Wishes, Greetings and Quotes that you can forward to your family and friends this Ganeshotsav.

Check Out the Video to Get Some Amazing Greetings and Wishes:

