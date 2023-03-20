Nowruz, also known as the Iranian New Year or Persian New Year, is celebrated as the beginning of the new year. This day is celebrated globally by more than 300 million people from different backgrounds, including the Balkans, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Middle East, Central Asia and other regions. This festival has been celebrated for over 3,000 years on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox. Nowruz, the ancestry festival, which marks the first day of the spring season beginning will be observed on March 21, 2023, based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. This signifies the renewal of nature and promotes values of solidarity and peace within families. To celebrate the day of hope, peace and diversity, here are some Nowruz Mubarak 2023 wishes, Happy Nowruz greetings, Nowruz quotes, Nowruz 2023 images, wallpapers, and Nowruz WhatsApp messages which you can share with your loved ones. Happy Persian New Year Images & Nowruz 2023 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, GIFs, SMS and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day.

Happy Nowruz 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish you and your loved ones a very happy Nowruz. May you be blessed with happiness, success, and good health.

Happy Nowruz 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May joy and love pave your way on this auspicious day. Have a beautiful Nowruz day.

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Mubarak. I hope the coming year brings you all you desire and fill you with joy and fulfilment.

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the new year lead you to success and happiness. Wishing you and your family a happy Nowruz.

Iranian New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Navroz Mubarak! May the Navroz magic fill your life with joy, prosperity, and health for the upcoming year. I hope your Navroz is filled with nothing but success.

Iranian New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nowruz 2023! I hope the next year brings you happiness, new opportunities, a sense of fulfilment, and a renewed sense of purpose—the best of luck to you in the coming New Year.

