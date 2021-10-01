One of the biggest events in India, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2. It is one of the national festivals and celebrated with countrymen and women with utmost zeal and fervour. On this day, other events linked to honouring Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary also takes place. They are International Day of Non-Violence and Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas.

Gandhi Jayanti International Day of Non-Violence Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Indira Ekadashi Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas

