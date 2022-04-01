Odisha Day or Utkal Diwas or Utakala Dibasha is celebrated on April 1st every year to remember the formation of the state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent region. Around a decade before India's independence, the land of Jagannath came into existence as an independent province in the year 1936. To celebrate the foundation day of the state, netizens took to Twitter to share greetings, HD images, sayings and quotes. Odisha Day 2022 Wishes & Utkal Divas HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Utkala Dibasa Facebook Status, Greetings, SMS and Telegram Photos To Observe State Formation Day.

Happy Odisha Day 2022 Tweets

Happy Utkal Divas to all my friends from Odisa #Odishaday #UtkalDivas pic.twitter.com/fXG6yOzbQt — Dr. Rajendra Kumawat (@DrRajKumawat) April 1, 2022

Utkal Diwas 2022 HD Images

Odisha The land of temples as they say But its more than this. A culturally rich place with great hospitality. The state whose achievements are less talked about but more visible on ground . Happy #UtkalDiwas to evryone #JaiJagannath#UtkalaDibasa#odishaday pic.twitter.com/3iLu1ySSg5 — Suraj Swain (@Surajswain123) March 31, 2022

Happy Utkal Diwas 2022 Greetings

Every kind of superiority in this world<<<<<<< Being born in the land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath 🙏 Happy Odisha Day ❤️#UtkalaDibasa pic.twitter.com/YP6i9I6vAl — ASHIRWAAD DHIR🇮🇳🕉️ (@AshirwaadD) March 31, 2022

87th Foundation Day Of Odisha

Wish you to all Odisha people Happy Odisha Day(Utkal Divas) pic.twitter.com/MJFTrrFXaY — Anand (@Anand52259279) April 1, 2022

Formation Day Of Odisha

