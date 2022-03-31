The foundation of Odisha has a great history. The region became the new province of Odisha after people’s continued struggle, which finally paid off on April 1, 1936. For the same reason, on the 1st of April, every year, Odisha Day, Odisha Diwas or Utkal Diwas or Utkala Dibasa is observed. Apart from cultural programs, dancing, and singing functions, fireworks competitions are common as different varieties of firecrackers light up the night sky. As we commemorate the 87th foundation day of Odisha, we have compiled greetings, HD images for social media status, SMS, WhatsApp stickers, messages, and quotes that you can download for free! Odisha Day or Utkal Diwas 2022: Date, History And Significance Of Celebrating the 87th Foundation Day of the State.

Happy Odisha Day 2022 Greetings

Happy Odisha Day (File Image)

Messages for Utkal Divas 2022

Happy Odisha Day (File Image)

Happy Odisha Day 2022 Wishes

Happy Odisha Day (File Image)

Image Greetings for Utkal Divas 2022

Happy Odisha Day (File Image)

Happy Odisha Day 2022 Messages

Happy Odisha Day (File Image)

Utkal Divas 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Odisha Day (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)