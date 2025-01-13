Pongal is a significant and auspicious four-day harvest festival, celebrated mainly in Tamil Nadu and by Tamilians across the globe. Pongal 2025 is being celebrated from Monday, January 13–Thursday, January 16. Each day of the festival is dedicated to various customs and traditions. The first day of Pongal is known as Bhogi Pandigai, and it marks the start of the harvest festival. The second day of Pongal is called Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal. The third day of the festival, dedicated to farm animals, is called Mattu Pongal, and the last and fourth day of the festival is known as Kaanum Pongal. Decorating the homes with rangoli designs and muggulu patterns is tradition. If you’re looking for inspiration, look no further; simply scroll below for tutorial videos. Rangoli Designs for Bhogi 2025 and Bhogi Pandigai Kolangal: Bhogi Kundala Muggulu With Dots To Decorate Your House (Watch Videos).

Pongal Rangoli Designs

Pongal Muggulu Patterns

Pongal Rangoli Ideas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)