Happy Bhogi 2025! Bhogi 2025, celebrated on Monday, January 13, is the first day of the four-day-long Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu. Bhogi is a day filled with spiritual significance, cultural traditions, and the joy of family. And what better way to ring in Bhogi 2025 than to decorate the houses with beautiful rangoli designs, easy muggulu with dots, Bhogi Pandigai Kolangal, Bhogi Pongal kolam designs, and so much more! After all, it is a celebration that fosters a sense of unity and togetherness, bringing people closer as they reflect on the past year and embrace the future. Through rituals, feasts, and heartfelt wishes, Bhogi sets the stage for the Sankranti festival and invites everyone to experience a new beginning filled with love, hope, and prosperity. Bhogi, Sankranti, Kanuma 2025 Wishes and Images in Telugu: Celebrate the Festival of Sankranthi by Sharing WhatsApp Status, Quotes and SMS With Loved Ones.

Rangoli Designs for Bhogi 2025

Bhogi Pandigai Kolangal

Bhogi Muggulu With Dots

Rangoli for Bhogi 2025

Bhogi Kundala Muggulu 2025

