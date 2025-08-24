Rabi al-Awwal 2025 (or Rabi al-Awwal 1447) is expected to begin on Sunday, 24th August 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon. This sacred month holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it commemorates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). As the start date approaches, people prepare to send warm Rabi al-Awwal Mubarak wishes in Urdu and share meaningful Rabi al-Awwal 2025 quotes in Hindi with their loved ones. Celebrating Rabi al-Awwal 2025 with thoughtful Rabi al-Awwal 2025 status updates, heartfelt messages, and beautiful HD wallpapers is a wonderful way to spread joy and blessings, bringing family and friends closer in faith. This special occasion encourages reflection on the Prophet’s teachings of compassion, peace, and mercy, inspiring everyone to live with renewed spiritual devotion. Rabi ul Awal Mubarak 2025 Images and Rabi al-Awwal 1447 Wishes: Share Quotes, Photos, Status and WhatsApp Messages For Family and Friends.

Warm Rabi al-Awwal 2025 Wishes to Send to Family and Friends

Rabi ul-Awal wishes quotes in Hindi (File Image)

Short and Sweet Rabi ul Awal Mubarak Messages

Rabi ul-Awal 2025 wishes quotes in Hindi (File Image)

Heartfelt Rabi al-Awwal Greetings for Loved Ones

Rabi ul-Awal 2025 messages in Hindi (File Image)

Inspirational Quotes for Rabi al-Awwal 2025 Wishes

Rabi ul-Awal images and quotes in Hindi (File Image)

Religious and Spiritual Rabi al-Awwal Messages

Rabi ul-Awal messages and quotes in Hindi (File Image)

Creative and Unique Wishes for Rabi al-Awwal 2025

Rabi ul-Awal Mubarak status and quotes in Hindi (File Image)

Messages to Share on Social Media for Rabi al-Awwal Mubarak

Rabi ul Awal Mubarak Images (File Image)

Inspirational Messages for Rabi al-Awwal 2025 Wishes

Rabi ul Awal Mubarak Shayari in Urdu (File Image)

Rabi al-Awwal 2025 Messages and Status to Share Online

Rabi ul Awal Mubarak messages and wallpapers (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)