Born on August 24, 1908, Shivaram Hari Rajguru was an Indian revolutionary who sacrificed his life to liberate the country from the clutches of British. He was hanged to death with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev Thapar in 1931 after his involvement in the assassination of British police officer, John Saunders. His birthday is celebrated as Rajguru Jayanti in India.

