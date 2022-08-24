World Gujarati Day is celebrated on August 24 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gujarati poet Narmadashankar Lalshankar Dave, popularly known as Narmad. He is known to be the father of the modern Gujarati language, whose historic contribution led to the development of the regional language. His poem "Jai Jai Garavi Gujarat'' was also adopted as the state anthem of Gujarat. Thus, Vishwa Gujarati Diwas is celebrated every year to honour the Gujarati language, its culture and the prolific literary work of poet Narmad, who introduced Gujarati literature and gave the citizens of the state their due. As you celebrate World Gujarati Day 2022, send Gujarati Language Day quotes, Vishwa Gujarati Diwas 2022 wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook messages and SMS to your friends and family. Download Happy World Gujarati Language Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers from below.

World Gujarati Day is different from Gujarat Day, which celebrates the foundation of Gujarat state on May 1. Vishwa Gujarati Diwas is also distinctive to Mother Language Day, which falls on February 21 to celebrate linguistic diversity. On this day, special literary and cultural programmes are held at public and educational institutions in Gujarat to pay tribute to the legendary poet. Several panel discussions, plays and dramas are also arranged on World Gujarati Language Day to observe the birthday of the founder of the Gujarati language. Celebrate the momentous day by sharing World Gujarati Day 2022 images, Vishwa Gujarati Diwas quotes, Gujarati Day 2022 wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and SMS to your loved ones. Get these beautiful messages and greetings for free download online. World Gujarati Language Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About the Day Celebrating The Birth Anniversary of Gujarati Poet Narmad

Happy World Gujarati Language Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

World Gujarati Language Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vishwa Gujarati Diwas 2022 Wishes

World Gujarati Language Day 2022 (File Image)

Happy World Gujarati Language Day 2022 Greetings

World Gujarati Language Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Messages for Vishwa Gujarati Diwas 2022

Happy Vishwa Gujarati Diwas 2022 (File Image)

Vishwa Gujarati Diwas Quotes

Vishwa Gujarati Diwas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Preserve the language by learning about the personality who brought it into the books and made several contributions to developing the Gujarati language. Forward the Happy World Gujarati Language Day 2022 wishes and greetings to all the Gujaratis and spread positive messages to all of them. Happy Vishwa Gujarati Diwas 2022!

