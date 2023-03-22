The Ramzan 2023 moon was not sighted in any part of Bangladesh. Hence, the holy month of Ramzan will begin on Friday, March 24 in Bangladesh. As per reports, the moon of the holy month of Ramadan was not seen in the sky of Bangladesh. As a result, fasting for the holy month of Ramzan will begin on Friday, March 24 after the month of Sha'ban will be completed tomorrow, Thursday, March 23. Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in India: Ramzan Start Date Confirmed, Muslims To Begin Fasting From March 24 As Crescent Not Sighted.

Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin From March 24 in Bangladesh

