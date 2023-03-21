The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has not been sighted on Tuesday evening in Qatar. Due to this, Wednesday, March 22, would be the last day of the month of Shaban, and the holy month would begin on Thursday, March 23. Accordingly, fasting will also commence on Thursday. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Saudi Arabia Final Update: Ramzan 1444 Crescent Not Sighted in KSA Today, Fasting To Begin From March 23.

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Qatar:

أعلنت لجنة تحري رؤية الهلال بأن غداً الأربعاء الموافق 22 مارس 2023م هو المتمم لشهر شعبان، والخميس هو أول أيام شهر رمضان Tomorrow Wednesday 22nd of March 2023 is the last day of Shabaan, and Thursday is the first day of Ramadan. #Qatar — مواقيت الصلاة في قطر (@QatarPrayer) March 21, 2023

