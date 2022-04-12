Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar which is observed by Muslims around the world. The month of fasting and devotion started on the 2nd of April in India and now it has come to its second phase. The dusra Ashra of Ramazan will commence on Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022. The second Ashra is called Maghfirah, which means 'forgiveness.' So these are also known as the "Days of Forgiveness" when devotees seek absolution from the Almighty Allah for their wrongdoings and sins. To celebrate the coming Ashra we have brought to you HD images, Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2022 messages, WhatsApp greetings, stickers, quotes and SMS below. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2022 SMS

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Bezubaan ko jab wo zuban deta hai, Parne ko fir woh Quraan deta hai, Bakhshne pe aye jab ummat ke gunahon ko, Tohfe mein gunahgaron ko Ramzan deta hai.

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Greetings

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2022 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Na Rahega Ye Sada, Kuch Hi Din Ka Mehman Hai, Rehmat Se Bhar Lo Jholiyan, Guzar Raha Maah-E-Ramazan Hai.

Ramzan Dusra Ashra HD Wallpapers

Ramazan Dusra Ashra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Quotes

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Kisi Ka Iman Kabhi Roshan Na Hota, Aaghosh Mai Agar Musalman Ke Quraan Na Hota, Duniya Naa Samaj Pati Kabhi Bhook Our Piyas Ki Qimat Ko Agar 12 Mahino Mai Ek Ramadan Naa Hota.

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Images

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak Wishes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Ae Mah-E-Ramzan Aahista Chal, Allah ko Karna hai Raazi aur Gunaho ko Mitana hai, Khawabon ko likhna hai aur Rab ko Manana hai. Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak

