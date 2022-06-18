Rani Laxmi Bai, popularly known as Jhansi ki Rani was the lion-hearted queen and warrior, who fought valiantly against the Britishers. Lakshmi Bai was born as Manikarnika Tambe in 1828 on 19 November. Sources say that the Indian queen practised wrestling, weightlifting and steeplechasing. The freedom struggle died on 18 June 1858 due to injuries sustained in a battle against the colonial forces. To mark her death anniversary or Rani Laxmi Bai Punyatithi 2022 on Saturday, we have curated HD images, messages, quotes, and sayings SMS below. Know 11 Interesting Facts About the ‘Warrior Queen of Jhansi’.

