Roop Chaudas or Roop Chaturdashi is celebrated one day before the grand festival of Diwali or Badi Diwali. This festival celebrates the beauty of women. This is also the day of Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali which marks the elimination of all bad habits and evil in this world with the power of Divine light. Naraka Chaturdashi also celebrates the day the demon Narakasura was killed by Lord Krishna, his wife Satyabhama and Goddess Kali, who is the goddess of death, doomsday and time. As we celebrate this auspicious occasion during the festival of lights, here are Roop Chaudas 2022 images and HD wallpapers, Choti Diwali WhatsApp messages and Naraka Chaturdashi greetings and wishes that you can share with your loved ones on this day. Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Greetings and Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Naraka Chaturdashi Images and HD Wallpapers on Roop Chaturdashi With Your Friends and Family.

