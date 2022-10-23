Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is usually observed one day before Lakshmi Puja or the main Diwali festival. Choti Diwali 2022, however, will be observed on the same day as Badi Diwali, on October 24. Also called Roop Chaturdashi and Naraka Nirvana Chaturdashi, this day represents the elimination of darkness or evil with the power of light or Divine goodness. Naraka Chaturdashi is therefore celebrated with the purpose of eliminating all the bad habits and evil that create misery among human beings. People light up lamps or diyas to celebrate the killing of the demon Narakasura on this day. For celebrating this festival of lights with all your loved ones, send these Happy Choti Diwali 2022 greetings and wishes, WhatsApp messages, Naraka Chaturdashi images and HD wallpapers to them. Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes and Messages: Share Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate This Festival.

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Choti Diwali 2022 Messages (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: On the Festive Occasion of Choti Diwali, I Wish There Are Smiles and Prosperity Surrounding You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Choti Diwali to You.

Choti Diwali 2022 Images (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: May the Occasion of Choti Diwali Be Full of Feasts and Festivities for You and Your Family. Warm Greetings on Choti Diwali to Everyone.

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Roop Chaudas Fill Your Heart With Enthusiasm and Joy, so That You Have a Sparking Naraka Chaturdashi. Wishing a Very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to Everyone.

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Naraka Chaturdashi Bring a Pot Full of Health, Wealth, and Life. May God Always Be With You and Bring an End to All Your Strife. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Image Reads: May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Filled With the Blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. Warm Wishes on Choti Diwali to Everyone.

Choti Diwali 2022 Messages and Wishes: Share Greetings With Everyone You Know on Naraka Chaturdashi

