Makar Sankranti is an auspicious and significant harvest festival. Makar Sankranti 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. The festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm and with unique names and traditions in every state of India. However, the main theme of the festival remains consistent. People worship Lord Surya and express their gratitude for a bountiful harvest. They also give thanks and celebrate with delicious feasts, traditions, customs, and rituals. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated over a period of four days. It is common tradition to share heartfelt messages. So celebrate by sharing Sankranthi Subhakankshalu wishes, Sankranthi Subhakankshalu 2025 wallpapers in Telugu, Makar Sankranti messages in Telugu, Happy Makar Sankranti greetings in Telugu, and HD images and wallpapers to celebrate the festival. Sankranthi Subhakankshalu 2025 Images & Makar Sankranti Wishes in Telugu: WhatsApp Status Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and SMS You Can Share With Family and Friends.

