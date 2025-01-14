Happy Makar Sankranti 2025! Makar Sankranti is known as Pedda Panduga or Sankranthi in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This year, Makar Sankranti 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. It is one of the most joyous and vibrant festivals in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. The festival marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, known as Makar, and is observed with different regional traditions and names. It signifies the arrival of longer days and shorter nights, symbolising the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the harvest season. However, beyond its astronomical and agricultural significance, Makar Sankranti is also a time for people to come together, celebrate life, and spread positivity. Here's a collection of Sankranthi Subhakankshalu 2025 images in Telugu, Makar Sankranti wishes in Telugu, Sankranthi Subhakankshalu images in Telugu, Happy Makar Sankranti messages in Telugu and WhatsApp status to celebrate the festival day. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Across India, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with unique customs that reflect the region's culture and traditions, yet it unites people in their common love for the sun and harvest. From the colourful kite festivals in Gujarat to the grand feasts in Tamil Nadu, the spirit of Makar Sankranti is one of unity, joy, and positivity.

