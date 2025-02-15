Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti is a celebration honouring Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader of the Banjara community. Observed on February 15, Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti marks his birth anniversary and recognises his teachings on righteousness, social justice, and devotion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X (previously known as Twitter) to pay tributes to the great saint and socio-religious reformer on Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025. He writes, "Tributes to a great saint and socio-religious reformer, Banjara Samaj Dharmaguru Shri Sant Sevalal Maharaj on his Birth Anniversary!" It was followed by a heartfelt message in Marathi. Sant Sevalal Maharaj is regarded as a divine guide who worked for the upliftment of marginalised communities. Devotees pay tribute through prayers, processions, and cultural events, reflecting on his wisdom and contributions to society. The occasion fosters unity and inspires people to follow his path of truth and service. Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Images, Photos and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Indian Socio-Religious Reformer's Birth Anniversary on February 15.

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tributes on Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025

Tributes to a great saint and socio-religious reformer, Banjara Samaj Dharmaguru Shri Sant Sevalal Maharaj on his Birth Anniversary! मानवतेची शिकवण देणारे, थोर समाजसुधारक, बंजारा समाजाचे आराध्य दैवत श्री संत सेवालाल महाराज यांना जयंतीदिनी कोटी कोटी नमन! || जय सेवालाल ||… pic.twitter.com/ZtGTkztXN7 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 15, 2025

Devendra Fadnavis Shares Posts on on Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)