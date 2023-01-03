Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2023 Images and Mahila Shikshan Din HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Happy Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2023! She was born on January 3, 1831, and Indians celebrate her birth anniversary as Mahila Shikshan Din to remember the woman responsible for shaping women’s education in India. Savitribai Phule was a poet, Indian reformer and educationist from Maharashtra in the pre-Independence era. She was regarded as the mother of Indian feminism and even established the Mahila Seva Mandal to raise awareness about women’s rights issues. She even opened a shelter for women and was regarded as the first female teacher in India. On Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary in 2023, share Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2023 images and Mahila Shikshan Din HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Know Facts About 19th Century Social Reformer Who Pioneered The Cause of Women's Empowerment.

