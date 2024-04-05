Shab-e-Qadr is a very special night in Islam. It happens once a year during the last five odd nights of Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. This year, Shab-e-Qadr 2024 falls on April 6. This night holds great importance because it marks the occasion when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad. For Muslims, Shab-e-Qadr is a time of deep spiritual connection. They believe that whatever they ask for during these nights, through their prayers, will be granted. It's a time for seeking forgiveness and making special prayers. It's a time of great devotion and closeness to Allah. If you want to share the joy of Shab-e-Qadr 2024 with your loved ones, you can send them heartfelt messages, wallpapers, images, wishes, greetings, and quotes through platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp. It's a beautiful way to celebrate this holy night together.

