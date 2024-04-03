Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, marks the holy night when the verses of the Quran were first revealed to Prophet Muhammad by the Angel Gabriel. Shab-e-Qadr is considered to be one of the holiest nights of Islam. Also known as the Night of Power or Night of Decree in different parts of the world, it falls within the last ten nights of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The exact Shab-e-Qadr date is not fixed. A section of Muslims, however, believe that Shab-e-Qadr falls on the 27th of Ramadan. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Dua Quotes, Shayari, Laylat al-Qadr WhatsApp Status and SMS.

Shab-E-Qadr 2024 Date In India

As stated above, the date of Shab-e-Qadar or Laylat al-Qadr is not final. A large section of Muslims believe that Laylat al-Qadr occurs on one of the odd-numbered nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th). Some are also of the view that the night of the 27th of Ramadan is the most likely to be Laylat al-Qadr. Notably, a new day of an Islamic month begins with the sunset.

Therefore, in India, Shab-e-Qadar could fall either on the evening of 21st of Ramadan or 23rd or 25th or 27th or 29th. In the Georgian calendar, these evenings are of that March 31, April 2, April 4, April 6 and April 8. If you believe Shab-e-Qadar falls on the evening of 27th of Ramadan, then it shall came on the evening of April 6. Shab e-Qadr Wishes & HD Images: Send Laylat al-Qadr Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes, Greetings And More.

What is the Significance of Shab-E-Qadr?

Shab-e-Qadr holds great importance in Islam. Muslims believe that Allah's blessings and mercy are abundant during this night, and the angels descend to earth, bringing peace and blessings to all. Different Islamic communities have various customs and traditions associated with observing Shab-e-Qadr, but the central focus remains on worshipping Allah with devotion. It is a night of intense worship, reflection, and supplication for forgiveness and guidance.

Some believe that if one stays awake on Shab-E-Qadr night praying, reading the Quran, or repenting, one will reach a high state, while some say that it was called al-Qadr because it is a grand and high-value night.

