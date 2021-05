Sita Navami also known as Janaki Jayanti marks the birthday of Goddess Sita. This year, Sita Navami 2021 will be celebrated on May 21, Friday. Devi Sita or Mata Janaki as widely revered is known for her dedication, self-sacrifice, courage and purity. Goddess Sita is described as the daughter of Bhumi (the earth) and the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Videha and his wife, Queen Sunayana. She is the consort of Lord Rama. As we gear up to observe Sita Navami 2021, here's a collection of Sita Navami wishes, Janki Navami greetings, images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day with your family and friends.

Sita Navami 2021 Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Sita Navami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Sita Navami 2021 Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita Ki Sache Mann Se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Sita Navami Ki Shubhkamnayen.

Sita Navami 2021 Messages & Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sita Navami 2021 Messages & Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Sita Bless You With Success, Happiness and Peace on the Auspicious Occasion of Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

