The total Solar Eclipse 2024 has finally begin in the middle of the Pacific on Monday, April 8, 2024. The Moon's umbra, or the black portion of its shadow, touched down at 10.09 PM IST, approximately 1,000 kilometres south of the Republic of Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean, signalling the start of the eclipse's total phase. The umbra will travel for approximately three hours and sixteen minutes in a northeastern direction before it vanishes off the surface of the Earth around 1.25 AM IST, 547 kilometres southwest of Ireland in the Atlantic Ocean. A total solar eclipse can occur anywhere in the planet that is ever under the umbra. While the astronomical event will not be visible in India, it is set to sweep across North America according to reports. With the start of the rare celestial event, netizens have already begun sharing incredible pics and videos of the Solar Eclipse 2024 on microblogging site X. Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Begins! Astronomical Event Starts in Middle of Pacific, to Sweep Across North America.

Solar Eclipse 2024 Photos and Videos

Solar eclipse on a canyon, makes it look like we're on Mars! pic.twitter.com/blqqCl1diF — حيدرة Space 8K (@uhd2020) April 8, 2024

Solar eclipse, video in Chile pic.twitter.com/zY1nndzliJ — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) April 8, 2024

Total Solar Eclipse Seen Across North America

Solar Eclipse in LA, California

NOW - Solar eclipse view in LA, California. pic.twitter.com/PcOcRDAYqL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)