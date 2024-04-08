The total Solar Eclipse 2024 has finally begin in the middle of the Pacific on Monday, April 8, 2024, and is set to sweep across North America, according to reports. A complete solar eclipse will transform day into night over North America and is expected to enthral skywatchers with a breathtaking celestial display. However, only a few places will be able to see the total eclipse. For the unversed, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves in front of the Earth and partially or completely conceals the brightness of the sun. Solar Eclipse 2024: Moon Starts to Cover Up Sun as Partial Surya Grahan Begins, Check How Rare Celestial Event Looks From Space (See Pics and Video).

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Begins

Total solar eclipse begins in the middle of the Pacific and will sweep across North America, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2024

