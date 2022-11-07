Maharashtra celebrates Students’ Day every year on November 7 to mark the day of BR Ambedkar’s entry to school. He considered himself a lifelong student and so being an ideal student rewarded him with a day celebrated on his school admission day. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or Babasaheb Ambedkar was a social reformer and political leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. He was also conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1990. on Students’ Day 2022 in Maharashtra, share images and BR Ambedkar HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Date: When Is Bhim Jayanti? Know the History, Facts and Significance of Observing Birth Anniversary of Dr Br Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Students’ Day 2022 Images & BR Ambedkar HD Wallpapers for Free Download

Quotes for Students' Day 2022 (File Image)

Wishes for Students' Day 2022 (File Image)

B.R. Ambedkar (File Image)

Image Reads: Cultivation of Mind Should Be the Ultimate Aim of Human Existence. – BR Ambedkar

Bhimrao Ambedkar (File Image)

Image Reads: I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved. – BR Ambedkar

Students' Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

