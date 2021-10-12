Subho Maha Saptami 2021 to everyone celebrating the wonderful festival of Durga Puja. Maha Saptami is the second day of the annual Hindu festival commemorated by Bengalis to honour Goddess Durga’s visit on the earth with her family – Ganesha, Kartikeya, Saraswati and Lakshmi. The Maha Puja or the great grand ceremony begins on Durga Saptami. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga began her epic battle against Mahishasura, the buffalo demon that ended with his death on Bijoya Dashami or the tenth day. This year Maha Saptami 2021 falls on October 12, Tuesday. To ring in this auspicious day, people wish each other with Subho Maha Saptami, send festive greetings, messages, images, quotes and wallpapers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Maha Saptami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festive Season Brighten Your Day and Night, May It Adds Colour and Make Your Life Brighter. Happy Maha Saptami

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Maha Saptami Fill Your Home With Positive Energy and Heart With Eternal Happiness and Satisfaction. Wishing Maha Saptami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Love Be a Gift; Let the Spectacle of Happiness Be Uncountable; Such a Navratri Festival This Year! Happy Maha Saptami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festive Season Removes All Worries From Your Life and Gives You the Strength To Face Every Strife. Happy Maha Saptami.

