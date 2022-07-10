Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a beautiful artwork on the occasion of Suna Besh. Pattnaik dedicated a sand art to extend greetings to the celebrate the festival of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. "On the auspicious occasion of #Sunabesha “Golden Attire “,May Mahaprabhu bless all. One of my SandArt at Puri beach," he said in his tweet.

Check tweet:

Jai Jagannath…🙏 On the auspicious occasion of #Sunabesha “Golden Attire “,May Mahaprabhu bless all. One of my SandArt at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/2EvMWFWZWj — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)