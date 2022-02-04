The Indian state of Maharashtra is observing Tanaji Malusare Punyatithi 2022 (or, Tanaji Malusare death anniversary) on February 4, Friday. Tanaji Malusare was a courageous Maratha warrior who was also the military General of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is widely remembered for leading as the commander of the Marathas in the Battle of Sinhagad against Udaybhan Singh Rathore, a Rajput fort-keeper under Jai Singh I who worked for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Tanaji Malusare passed away on February 4, 1670. As we observe Tanaji Malusare death anniversary, here's a collection of Tanaji Malusare Punyatithi images, Tanaji Malusare Punyatithi messages in Marathi, Tanaji Malusare Punyatithi banner, Tanaji Malusare Punyatithi status for WhatsApp and Facebook to remember the brave warrior.

