Valmiki Jayanti or Pargat Diwas 2021 is observed on October 20. Celebrate Valmiki Jayanti 2021 with these wishes, messages, greetings, images and wallpapers. Share them with your family and friends to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Pargat Diwas, Let Us Seek Blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to Find the Purpose of Our Existence and Do Good Deeds for a Beautiful Tomorrow. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Valmiki’s Life Teaches Us That We Are Not Born Good or Evil, It’s Our Deeds That Determine Our Greatness.Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ashirvad Mile Maharishi Valmiki Se…. Vidhya Mile Maa Saraswati Se…. Dhan Mile Maa Laxmi Se Aur Shakti Mile Maa Durga Se…. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Mangalmay Ho!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramayan Ke Rachaita Ko Pranam, Sanskrit Ke Adi-Kavi Ko Pranam, Valmiki Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Valmiki Jayanti

Maharishi Valmiki is widely worshipped in India as the author of the great Indian epic, Ramayana, as well as an avatar of God by the members of the Valmiki sect in the country. Valmiki Jayanti or Pargat Diwas holds much significance and is celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.

