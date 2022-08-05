Varaklakshmi Vratham ki Shubhkamnayein! The auspicious fasting is done on the second Friday of the Shukla Paksha of Sawan Maas when people observe fast and pray to Goddess Lakshami for wealth, prosperity and healthy life. Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 is being observed on August 5. The holy fast is kept by married women in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Orissa. As you celebrate the religious day, send Goddess Lakshmi wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes & SMS to your friends and family. Download Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 greetings and HD images that we've got for you below.

