Varalakshmi Puja day is one of the most auspicious days to worship the goddess of fortune and prosperity. The Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakhsmi, which is celebrated on the Second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon in the month of Sawan. Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 will be observed on Friday, 5 August. To celebrate the festival of fast, netizens shared greetings of the day, messages, photos of Devi Laxmi and quotes on Twitter. From Decorations to Mantra, Everything About Worshipping Devi Lakshmi, Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 Wishes

Tomorrow is Varalakshmi Vratham. Worshipping Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi. pic.twitter.com/JNVR9PZFXE — Harish 🇮🇳 (@dharma_protects) August 4, 2022

Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022!

Vratham is performed for the wellbeing of family members & long life of husband. Vara means desire. Once Parvathi Devi asked Paramashiva, which vratham should a women take for long life of her husband. Paramashiva instructs Devi about Varalakshmi Vratam & it's importance. pic.twitter.com/1ltzA0NnpZ — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) August 4, 2022

Varalakshmi Vratham Messages

#Goodmorning beautiful souls 💕💕 Have a blessed morning on this auspicious day.. This day every woman worship for her husband for good health wealth and peace for the prosperous life😊💚.... I wish you happy.. #VaralakshmiVratham 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6lXk53cg9v — Anitha (@anitha1484) August 5, 2022

Varalakshmi Vratham Tweets

Happy Varalakshmi Vratham SMS

Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2FJis1wGmz — 『 T A N V I 』🌼 (@tanvi2821) August 5, 2022

