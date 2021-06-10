In India, married women celebrate Vat Savitri puja will full spirit for the well-being of their husbands. Mostly, married women living in North India, Maharashtra, and some states of South India celebrate the festival. This year, they are celebrating the auspicious occasion on June 10. Thus, here we have compiled some interesting Vat Savitri 2021 Hindi messages, greetings, and wishes, which you can send to your loved ones on the auspicious festival of Vat Purnima. Take a look:

