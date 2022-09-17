Vishwakarma Puja is a holy observance that is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishvakarman, who is known as the craftsman deity and the divine architect of all the Gods in contemporary Hinduism. Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped as the creator of all Hindu gods' palaces, weapons and chariots. The festival is marked on the day of Kanya Sankranti, which falls on Saturday, 17 September 2022. Also celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti, professionals like scientists, engineers, architects, sculptors, mechanics and technicians seek blessings from the designer of the Universe on this day. We at LatestLY have curated Vishwakarma Puja 2022 greetings, Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 wishes, HD images, messages, SMS, and quotes. Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Date: When Is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know History, Significance, Tithi and Puja Vidhi for Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 HD Wallpapers

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Vishwakarma Puja Ko Bhakti Aur Prem Se Manayein. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Wishes

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: He Is the Divine Architect, Sculptor, Designer, Engineer and Architect. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Messages

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Jai Jai Shri Bhuvna Vishwakarma, Krupa Kare Shri Gurudev Sudharma, Shriv Aru Vishwakarma Mahi, Vigyaani Kahe Antar Nahi. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

Vishwakarma Puja Quotes

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Fill Each and Every Day of Your Life With Pleasure, Your Home With Harmony and Your Professional Life With Splendid Success.

Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti Greetings

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Vishwakarma Puja Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)